Tips to save money and time on last minute holiday shopping

Do you still need to do some last-minute holiday shopping? You're not alone.

One-third of shoppers wait until the last minute. A U.S. News & World Report survey says 30% of them are waiting for their next paycheck. 33% are still searching for the perfect gift. 16% say they always wait till the last minute, and 10% don’t like shopping.

But if you're among them, there are still ways to save.

"All hope is not lost, you can still save some money," said Corie Wagner of Savings.com.

Many retailers are offering last-minute sales, both in-store and online. The safest bet is to shop in the brick and mortars.

"First, you’re going to avoid shipping fees that added extra cost, and you’re going to be able to make sure your gifts are in hand and ready to go," said Wagner.

But search first for the items online, either on Google or coupon sites like Savings.com, to find retailers with the lowest prices.

"It can pay off a lot if you find out a store is offering a special discount," said Wagner.

And check this out. Google added a 'Get It By Dec. 24' button. Click it and the search engine will show you prices at different retailers, plus the distance to the nearest stores where the item is in stock or that can ship it fast.

You can sign up for Ibotta, a shopping app that pays cash back whether you shop in a store or online.

Plus, you can use credit cards that offer cash back or rewards.

"If you’re able to pay it off rightaway, you get free money on the gifts that you're purchasing," explained Wagner.

If you need gifts, wrapping paper, or food delivered, SHIPT is offering its $100 annual membership for $50, then it can bring orders over $35 from various stores to your door free for a year. It also offers other deals.

"We’re offering $20 off orders of $100 or more as well as some retailer and specific category items, sales on those specific items you really need this season," said Julie Coop of Shipt.

Another tip to save at the last minute is to buy second-hand or refurbished gifts. It helps to keep items out of landfills.

Re-gifting is trending for the same reason, as long as the gift is in new condition, suits the recipient well, and you can gift it without the original giver finding out about it.

"There was more than $8 billion spent on unwanted gifts last year. That's a significant amount of money," said Wagner.

One more tip: make a list and stick to it. Panic shopping is more likely to lead to impulse purchases.

