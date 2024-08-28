It's going to be a busy holiday weekend on the roads. AAA Texas says domestic travel bookings this Labor Day weekend are up 9% over last year, while the cost to travel is down 2%.

Gas prices are down in Texas over this time last year by about $0.46 for a gallon of regular gas. The average now in Texas is a little over $3 per gallon.

If you're taking a road trip, you want to get the most out of your gas for mileage and performance.

FOX 26 Houston is now on the FOX LOCAL app available through Apple TV, Amazon FireTV, Roku and Google Android TV!

AAA says Americans are six times more likely to choose a gas station based on price rather than quality.

But both AAA and Consumer Reports have issued reports that selecting what's called Top Tier gas can minimize engine deposits, increase vehicle performance, and improve fuel economy.

MORE SMART SENSE: University of Houston students find relief through expanding food pantry services

Top Tier is gas that voluntarily meets standards for enhanced engine-cleaning detergent additives.



Researchers found gas that wasn't Top Tier caused 19 times more engine deposits after 4,000 miles, which can reduce fuel economy and negatively impact vehicle's performance.

Top Tier gas applies to all grades from regular to premium and is found at Exxon, Mobil, Chevron, Shell, and Costco.

A website called TopTierGas.com can help drivers find nearby gas stations that offer Top Tier gas.

MORE SMART SENSE: University of Houston students find relief through expanding food pantry services

Drivers can also save money on road trips by downloading apps, such as GasBuddy, Waze, and Upside, that show the price and location of gas stations along their route.

Making sure your tires have the proper air pressure and keeping speeds steady can also improve gas mileage on long drives.

AAA says they expect to rescue 300,000 drivers across America this weekend. The top problems are flat tires, dead batteries, and lockouts.

