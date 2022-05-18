Tight Republican battle to represent Memorial-area in Austin

If, in fact "all politics are local," Republican Shelley Barineau is betting her marathon-like, west side block walking will pay run-off day dividends.

"I've walked 5,000 doors. I've only had four doors slammed in my face and been bitten by one dog," said Barineau.

The lawyer, small business owner and mother of four was the top primary vote-getter in stoutly Republican House District 133.

"We are very concerned about crime and schools and immigration," said Barineau.

A long-time GOP precinct chair, Barineau says she leapt into the electoral fray to give "grass roots" conservatives a tenacious voice on the floor of the Texas legislature.

"My pledge is to work hard every day, to make sure our shared values of faith, family, freedom and free markets are represented in Austin," said Barineau.

Facing Barineau is well-regarded attorney and longtime Memorial area leader, Mano DeAyala.

"When I'm asked to serve, I do. Whether it's growing the party, whether it's working on election integrity, whether it's working on public safety," said Deyala, son of Cuban immigrants.

As a sitting board member for the Texas Department of Criminal Justice, DeAyala contends he is best equipped to tackle the ongoing threat to public safety and calls his demonstrated skills as negotiator and consensus builder essential for effectiveness in the Texas Legislature.

"Texas has to be the tip of the spear for the country and we need good leaders, accomplished, capable, skilled leaders that are going to lead, not just be safe votes, to help Texas be that example for everyone in the country. If you want someone to lead look what someone has done in the past and I'm that person," said DeAyala.

Both Barineau and DeAyala have extremely deep roots in the community, which renders the race a judgment call for voters as to which candidate can get more done for HD-133 when the gavel drops at the state capitol next January.