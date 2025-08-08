Tidwell crash: Pregnant woman dead, teen hospitalized after vehicle hit from behind

The Brief A pregnant woman in her 20s is dead after a major crash in northeast Harris County on Tidwell. Authorities say a speeding vehicle appeared to hit the woman's vehicle from behind and sent her into oncoming traffic. The woman's vehicle crashed into another truck carrying a trailer. Officials say the truck that hit the woman's vehicle left the scene before authorities arrived



A pregnant woman was killed in a crash caused by a speeding vehicle in northeast Harris County, sparking an investigation by the Harris County Sheriff's Office.

Authorities say a teenager was also in the vehicle and was hospitalized.

Truck leaves scene of deadly crash on Tidwell

What we know:

Major McConnell with the sheriff's office reports units were called to the 12400 block of Tidwell near C.E. King Parkway for a major crash.

Investigators learned a red Mustang driven by a pregnant woman in her 20s was going westbound on Tidwell and was going the speed limit. A teen was in the passenger seat.

A pickup truck approached from behind, going at a high rate of speed and hit the back of the Mustang, officials say. The hit caused the vehicle to go over the center median into oncoming traffic and crash head-on into a truck pulling a trailer.

Harris County authorities say the white pick-up truck left the scene.

The female driver in the red Mustang was pronounced dead at the scene. The teen in the vehicle was taken to a local hospital and last reported to be in stable condition.

Officials say the occupants of the second pick-up truck were not injured.

What we don't know:

Harris County officials have not located the suspected vehicle.

What you can do:

Anybody with information is asked to contact HCSO at 713-221-6000. Anyone who might have surveillance cameras nearby is asked to check them for possible video or contact the Harris County Sheriff's Office.