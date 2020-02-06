Tickets for Lizzo's RodeoHouston performance sell out in minutes

article

Tickets to Lizzo’s RodeoHouston performance sold out in just minutes.

The tickets went on sale at 10 a.m. Thursday and were sold out before 10:30 a.m.

Lizzo is scheduled to perform at RodeoHouston on March 13.

Lizzo was one of three Friday night entertainers announced this week at local high schools. Chance the Rapper will perform March 6 and Marshmello will perform March 20.

Tickets for all three performers went on sale Thursday morning. Tickets are still available for Chance the Rapper and Marshmello.

Tickets for 17 other performers went on sale last month. The lineup includes Willie Nelson, Ramon Ayala, Cody Johnson, Keith Urban, Khalid and Luke Bryan.

