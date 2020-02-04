RodeoHouston announces Friday night entertainers: Lizzo, Marshmello, Chance the Rapper

article

RodeoHouston has announced the final three entertainers on the 2020 lineup.

Lizzo, Marshmello and Chance the Rapper will be taking the stage on Friday nights.

RodeoHouston announced 17 of the entertainers last month and revealed the final three performers in separate announcements throughout the day on Tuesday.

March 6: Chance the Rapper

March 13: Lizzo

March 20: Marshmello

Tickets for the Friday night concerts will go on sale February 6 at 10 a.m.

The performers that were announced last month include Gwen Stefani, Willie Nelson, Brad Paisley and Ramon Ayala. Click here to see the full list.

