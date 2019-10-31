Three suspects detained after hour-long pursuit through north Houston

Police have arrested three suspects after an hour-long police chase through north Houston Thursday night.

Driver Xavier Gonzalez, 18, is charged with Felony Evading. Jonathan Ponce, 18, is charged with Misdemeanor Evading. Both Gonzalez and Ponce had open felony warrants for unlawful carrying of a weapon.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ Driver Xavier Gonzalez is charged with felony evading

A 17-year-old was also arrested and faces a misdemeanor evading charge.

The chase began when a white F-250 ran a red light at SH-249 and Upland Willow.

The chase lasted 110 miles and reached speeds of more than 120 mph. During the chase, the truck crashed into several vehicles, injuring one civilian driver and a Sheriff's Deputy who was involved in the pursuit. The Deputy suffered minor injuries. The civilian was taken to an area hospital for treatment.

The suspect vehicle also struck a Houston Police vehicle.

All three suspects were detained after they tried fleeing on foot.

Investigators are reviewing dash camera video at this time that isn't available for release.