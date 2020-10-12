Expand / Collapse search

Three people shot at northeast Harris County gas station

Published 
News
FOX 26 Houston
article

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - Three people are recovering after being shot at a northeast Harris County gas station.

Harris County sheriff's deputies responded to reports of shots fired in the 3000 block of Hopper Road on Monday night.

Deputies found three gunshot victims: two males and one female. They applied a tourniquet to at least one of the victims.

All of them were transported to a local hospital.

It's unknown what lead to the shooting which is still under investigation.