Three people shot at northeast Harris County gas station
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - Three people are recovering after being shot at a northeast Harris County gas station.
Harris County sheriff's deputies responded to reports of shots fired in the 3000 block of Hopper Road on Monday night.
Deputies found three gunshot victims: two males and one female. They applied a tourniquet to at least one of the victims.
All of them were transported to a local hospital.
It's unknown what lead to the shooting which is still under investigation.