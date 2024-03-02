Three Houston firefighters injured when building collapsed during restaurant fire

Three Houston firefighters were injured in a restaurant fire Saturday morning.

According to officials, HFD was dispatched to the restaurant located near 2221 Canal St. & Navigation about a fire.

The fire was extinguished, but three firefighters were transported to a nearby hospital with minor injuries following a building collapse.

HFD asks that you avoid the area.