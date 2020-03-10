Three confirmed cases of COVID-19 coronavirus in Collin County

Expand / Collapse search

By Mark Norris
Published 
FOX 4

McKINNEY, Texas - Three people have confirmed cases of the COVID-19 coronavirus in Collin County, officials said Tuesday. They are the first such cases in North Texas.

The confirmed cases involve the Frisco man announced on Monday as a "presumptive positive," his wife and their three-year-old child.

The man is in his late 30s and contracted the coronavirus after recently traveling to California on a business trip. Frisco ISD said the man is a parent of at least one student at Tadlock Elementary School.

Health officials said the familiy has four children. All of the kids and the parents have been tested along with a "close family contact." Two of the other children tested negative while a third child had an inconclusive test and is being re-tested.

All seven people are described to be in "stable condition" and have not been hospitalized and all seven remain in self-quarantine at their homes.

Officials said the father wasn't showing symptoms of the coronavirus on his flight home from California in late February and doesn't pose a risk to others who were on that flight. They added that the two school-aged children didn't have symptoms while classes were in session and weren't contageous when they were in the classroom.

Coronavirus health tips

While COVID-19 is a new respiratory virus, daily precautions recommended to prevent respiratory illnesses are the same:

•  Wash hands frequently with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. Use hand sanitizer when you can't wash your hands.

•  Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.

•  Cover your coughs and sneezes with a tissue and throw the tissue away. If you don’t have a tissue, use the elbow of your sleeve. Don’t use your hands to cover coughs and sneezes.

•  Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

•  Stay home when you are sick and keep children home when they are sick.

•  Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.

•  Get a flu shot. (Although the flu shot does not protect against COVID-19, it is flu season.)

