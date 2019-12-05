Thousands of Katy ISD employees’ personal information accidentally released

FOX 26 has learned the personal information of thousands of Katy ISD employees was accidentally released in response to a routine request.

The district says whoever sent the file didn't realize confidential information, including employees' birthdates and social security numbers, embedded in the file.

Officials say there's no evidence any of the data has been accessed, and the file was immediately destroyed upon discovery.

The district is providing a year of credit monitoring services, at no cost, to all impacted staff.