Third Ward residents turn back 'historic neighborhood' designation

The battle against turning Third Ward's Riverside Terrace into a Historic District is over and area residents opposing new regulations and the likelihood of higher taxes, have prevailed.

"We view this as a land grab dressed as a historical designation," said resident Elizabeth Smith at Wednesday's public hearing at City Hall.

Those against the measure went even further, calling the effort a "Trojan Horse" for gentrification, setting in motion the pricing out of many long-time African-American homeowners.

"We know what happened in the Heights to relatives and their friends once it became a historic district," said Telisha Gage, a Third Ward resident.

"Let’s be clear, historic districts do not preserve Black people in these districts," said Lloyd Ford, a Houston resident with strong ties to the neighborhood.

"The larger community has expressed that they do not want it and documented it in the initial vote," said Carolyn Evans Shabazz, District D City Council Member.

Supporters of the historic designation pushed back, claiming it would alter only a single block.



"All of these people who you've heard from don't live in the area this proposed historic district covers, none of them," said Martha Fehling, a strong supporter of the designation.

Mayor Sylvester Turner was unpersuaded and in the face of consensus on Council, pulled the proposal.

"Frankly I don't intend to wade into this water anytime soon," said Turner who announced his decision before the public hearing.

Later, Riverside community leaders celebrated the rare and successful "bucking" of City Hall.

"We wanted everybody to stay in their homes, afford their homes, especially seniors," said Phyllis Moss with the Riverside Civic Association.

"It was when they said this is happening, whether you like it or not," said neighborhood resident and attorney Melanie Miles. "I mean who wants to hear that?"

"Nobody should be able to take your property rights. I don't care what their title is. This is Texas. That should not be allowed by anybody," said Tomaro Bell, a longtime Super Neighborhood leader and FOX 26 contributor.

As they pursue deed restrictions to provide at least partial protection, Riverside Civic leaders are cautioning neighborhoods city wide to remain alert because more communities will likely be targeted with a designation that come with consequences