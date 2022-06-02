Houston's Third Ward residents argue against labeling neighborhood 'historic'

A dispute between Third Ward residents in Riverside Terrace and the City of Houston is intensifying.

Residents and the Riverside Civic Association are fighting to stop the community from being created into a historic community.

The community held a meeting Thursday after the city denied any violations were made as they pursue a proposed historic district in Riverside Terrace. A classification the majority of Riverside Terrace residents say they do not want.

The request was made by three people, involving five properties. Tomaro Bell, with Super Neighborhoods, says, the majority of the residents were uninformed as to what the new classification would mean.

"They don’t want it because they want to be able to fix their house up in the matter they want to, not at city guidance and direction," she said.

Bell also says the planning department has made moves to sidestep residents.

"Many people knew about the application, but they didn’t know how we got where we were," said Bell. "Initially the application was for 55 houses, but they reduced it to 35."

Bell, however, says the department then redrew the map.

"You are not supposed to change the map until after the first vote, even when she reduced it, it failed, 22 against out of 35," she explained.

In May FOX 26, spoke with the Director of Planning & Development she said, residents are not going to be pushed out of their homes, historic districts support property owners. A city attorney was also at the meeting.

"The preliminary review is that the requirements have been met, but we are still looking at that," said Houston City Attorney, Arturo Michel.

Michel says, ultimately city council will make the decision. That meeting is expected to come on June 8th during a public hearing with the Houston City Council.