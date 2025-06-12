The Brief Third Ward resident Sharon Brooks complains about traffic and "hostile takeover environment" changes in the neighborhood. Brooks says neighbors have experienced trash, people throwing up in yards, people walking around drunk, people selling liquor without permits, and more. City leaders claim they are working on efforts to regain control.



Houston's Third Ward, once a quiet, historic neighborhood, has turned chaotic with traffic and sometimes gunfire, according to residents who are not happy with the change.

Residents and city officials discussed the growing tensions in a recent segment of Isiah Factor uncensored and described the changes as a "hostile takeover environment" and feeling like "wartime".

Third Ward resident on ‘grave' changes

Local perspective:

"Well, it is the wild, wild West where, those who have lived in the community for years and years and been law-abiding citizens are now, essentially had their neighborhood taken over without any recourse," said Sharon Evans Brooks, from the Riverside Civic Association.

RELATED: Houston gunowner fends off Third Ward attempted robbers, police say

Brooks admits bars have always been part of the community. However, the people going to these bars is what has changed.

Now, more people from all over the city, and those visiting are going to Third Ward and not treating it as a neighborhood.

"You have hundreds of people who have blocked streets where police cannot manage them, where you have individuals taking out six-foot folding tables and selling liquor openly without permits, where you have food trucks, set-ups without permits, when you have parking, taking over streets. It's a problem," Brooks said.

SUGGESTED: Third Ward residents voice ongoing concerns over crime, safety

Brooks mentions homeowners having to deal with trash, music blaring to the early morning hours, and so much more.

"Trash everywhere. There are people throwing up in your neighborhood. There are people half clothes because they are drunk or out of their minds or on some other substances. There are food trucks that erect commercial speakers, and they blare until two and three in the morning at the end of the day."

City help with Third Ward

Brooks says residents in the area want to see enforcement and better streamlining of city services, however they have yet to see it.

Houston Police and local leaders say they are working on efforts to regain control. Lieutenant Ashton Johnson Hall with the Harris County Precinct 7 Constable’s Office and Houston City Councilmember Dr. Carolyn Shabazz spoke on the issue.

What they're saying:

"With the police departments, we're working more collaborative efforts together. We have plans to increase traffic enforcement, traffic control in that area while supporting Houston Police Department with the nuisance calls. Constable Phillips wants to dedicate more foot patrol officers in that area to slow down or mitigate any other crimes that stem from it," said Lt. Hall.

Get news, weather and so much more on the new FOX LOCAL app

"Yeah, we absolutely need the task force. Certainly want to thank the mayor. John Whitmire, you know, for allowing this to take place because it's just absolutely necessary. It's going to be a task force that should be deployed, hopefully in about a month and a half. They're getting trained right now with Detroit and crime suppression training. And so we are ready for them to hit the ground and deal with it. And we are also going to need to use Park Houston, to deal with the parking because people are blocking people's driveways and parking," said Dr. Shabazz.

"What we need to do, what we have done, is dedicate officers just for that region, just for those four block, five blocks along Emancipation and enforce the loud noise ordinances, the patrons that come by with a loud noise on no auxiliary vehicles. Those commercial sound systems that cause a nuisance," said Lt. Hall.