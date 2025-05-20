Houston gunowner fends off Third Ward attempted robbers, police say

article

The Brief Police are looking for attempted robbers involved in a shootout in the Third Ward on Monday night. Three men walked up to a couple on McIlhenny St. and announced a robbery, according to police. The male victim pulled out a gun and shot at the attempted robbers. At least one of the suspects was believed to have been hit.



Police believe a Houston gunowner shot one of three men who was trying to rob him on Monday night.

The search is now on for the suspects.

McIlhenny Street attempted robbery

(Courtesy: OnScene)

What we know:

Houston police say a man and woman arrived at a town home on McIlhenny Street in the Third Ward around 9 p.m.

Three men approached the pair with guns and announced that it was a robbery.

The man pulled out a gun of his own and shots were fired.

Police say blood was found at the scene.

Officers believe one of the suspects may have been hit by gunfire before running.

The male and female victims were not injured.

What we don't know:

Police are checking local hospitals for anyone arriving with a gunshot wound.