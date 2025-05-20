Houston gunowner fends off Third Ward attempted robbers, police say
HOUSTON - Police believe a Houston gunowner shot one of three men who was trying to rob him on Monday night.
The search is now on for the suspects.
McIlhenny Street attempted robbery
(Courtesy: OnScene)
What we know:
Houston police say a man and woman arrived at a town home on McIlhenny Street in the Third Ward around 9 p.m.
Three men approached the pair with guns and announced that it was a robbery.
The man pulled out a gun of his own and shots were fired.
Police say blood was found at the scene.
Officers believe one of the suspects may have been hit by gunfire before running.
The male and female victims were not injured.
What we don't know:
Police are checking local hospitals for anyone arriving with a gunshot wound.
The Source: Information in this article comes from Houston Police and OnScene.