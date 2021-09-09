Third arrest made in deadly shooting of New Orleans officer, friend at Houston restaurant

article

A third person has been arrested in the fatal shooting of a New Orleans police officer and his friend at a Galleria-area restaurant.

Court documents show that Khalil Nelson, 19, is charged with two counts of capital murder in the case.

Nelson joins the two men who have already been in custody, Frederick Jackson, 19, and Anthony Jenkins 21, who were each charged with two counts of capital murder.

The deadly shooting happened Saturday, Aug. 21 at the Grotto restaurant. Everett Briscoe, a 13-year-veteran with the New Orleans Police Dept., and Dyrin "DJ" Riculfy were shot while dining.

Briscoe died at the scene and Riculfy died days later at the hospital.

Detective Everett Briscoe (Photo: New Orleans Police Department)

Each suspect in the deadly shooting could face the death penalty, as Capital Murder is one of the highest crimes a suspect can be given.

Nelson is scheduled to appear in probable court at 1 p.m. Thursday.