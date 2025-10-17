Third Annual Hallowoof adoption event taking place this weekend in Pearland

The Brief The family-friendly and pet-friendly event will be at the Shari D. Coleman Adoption Center in Pearland on Sunday. Pet adoption fees will be waived for the event. The event, which will take place at 8311 Freedom Drive, will have numerous dogs and cats looking for forever homes. There will be over 70 dogs and 60 cats available.



The family-friendly and pet-friendly event will be at the Shari D. Coleman Adoption Center in Pearland on Sunday.

Third Annual Hallowoof adoption event taking place on Sunday in Pearland

The event, which will take place at 8311 Freedom Drive, will have numerous dogs and cats looking for forever homes. There will be over 70 dogs and 60 cats available.

Pet adoption fees will be waived for the event.

The event will include music, food, and fun.

There will also be costume contests for people and dogs with great prizes.

The event will take place from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m.

If you can't make the event, click here for information on how you can adopt a pet.