Looking for something fun to do this weekend? There's something for everyone – whether you're looking for free activities, a food experience, or something to do with the whole family.

Here's a look at some events happening in the Greater Houston area this weekend.

Houston Shakespeare Festival 2023

The Houston Shakespeare Festival is back at Miller Outdoor Theatre for its 49th season! Produced by the University of Houston School of Theatre and Dance and the Katherine G. McGovern College of the Arts, the annual, free festival brings two of Shakespeare’s plays to the stage: Macbeth and Much Ado About Nothing. Come early for Bard Talks at 7:45 p.m. to learn more about Shakespeare, the plays and more.

When: July 27 through Aug. 5; 8:15 p.m.

Where: Miller Outdoor Theatre, 6000 Hermann Park Dr, Houston, TX 77030

Cost: Free, reserve a seat online

Click here to learn more.

Flip Book Animation at the 1930s

It's a summer of "Hands-on History" at George Ranch Historical Park with rotating activities every week. This week's activity is Flip Book Animation at the 1930s, which you can enjoy with general admission to the park.

When: July 25 through July 29

Where: George Ranch Historical Park, 10215 FM 762 Rd, Richmond, TX 77469

Cost: $15 for adults; $12 ages 65+; $10 children ages 4-12; children 3 and under free

Click here for more information.

Lucha Libre Wrestling Photography with Sony - The Woodlands

Sony and Precision Camera present a two-hour wrestling show in an 18-foot by 18-foot wrestling ring in front of the store. Grab your camera to capture all of the action, or borrow a loaner camera at the event.

When: Saturday, July 29; 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Where: Precision Camera & Video 17937 I-45 #105 Shenandoah, TX 77385

Cost: Free

Click here for more information.

Kids' Pizza Making Class

It's a DIY pizza party! Kids will get a kit to make their own pizza – stretching their own dough and placing their toppings. They will also get a soft drink. Kids must RSVP in advance and be accompanied by an adult.

When: Saturday, July 29; 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Where: Russo's New York Pizzeria The Woodlands, 3335 College Park Dr #300 The Woodlands, TX, 77384

Cost: $20

Click here for more information.

MarMo Plaza's 1st Annual Summer Luau

Enjoy a traditional Luau menu, a Hula performance, Hawaiian cocktails, a swag bag, and more.

When: Saturday, July 29; 7 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Where: MarMo Plaza, 2121 Market Street, Galveston, TX 77550

Cost: $100

Click here for more information.

B-52 Brewing 9th Anniversary Collaboration Beer Release

B-52 brewing loves their cats, so they're celebrating their 9th anniversary by releasing three cat-themed collaborations: Nine Lives DDH Double IPA, a Misfit/B52 Collab; Sunset Curiosity Grapefruit & Orange Wheat, a Fortress/B52 Collab, and Westward Bound San Diego Pale Ale, a Fortress/Misfit Collab. The beers will be available on draft and in 16 oz 4-packs, but the supply is limited.

When: Saturday, July 29

Where: B-52 Brewing Co.,12470 Milroy Ln, Conroe, TX 77304

Click here to learn more.

Galveston's Own Farmers Market

Shop local and eat local when you pick up your produce, edible farm products and prepared foods at this farmers market.

When: Every Sunday; 9 a.m. to noon (June through September)

Where: 3304 Market, Galveston, Texas, 77550

Cost: Free

Click here for more information.