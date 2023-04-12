If you're looking for something to do this weekend, then you're in luck. Several major events make are making a return to Houston, offering family-friendly fun, food, live music and more.

Here are some of the events happening this weekend in the Greater Houston area.

36th Annual Art Car Parade

An art car is seen at the 35th Houston Art Car Parade in Houston, Texas, the United States, April 9, 2022. (Photo by Chengyue Lao/Xinhua via Getty Images) Expand

The Houston Art Car Parade is back, featuring nearly 250 entries this year. The Saturday afternoon parade begins at Dallas Street at Bagby Street, heads into Downtown Houston, circles Houston City Hall, and heads onto Allen Parkway until Waugh Drive. The event is free.

There will be other events leading up to the parade.

On Thursday night, from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m., there will be a free sneak peek at Discovery Green with nearly 100 art cars.

On Friday night, from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m., there will be music, art, costumes and more at the Legendary Art Car Ball. Tickets start at $40.

When: Saturday, April 15; 2 p.m.

Where: Allen Parkway and Downtown Houston

Cost: Parade is free to attend

Click here for more information.

Tall Ships Festival

Galveston is one of three ports during the Tall Ships Challenge Gulf Coast 2023 series.

During this festival, you can tour some of the ships, take a sail-away excursion, and enjoy music, food and more.

The ships sail in on Thursday, and you can watch. At 12:30 p.m., they start off at East Beach, sail west down Seawall Blvd., turn around near 35th street and then sail back to East Beach.

The festival begins on Friday, and you will need a ticket. However, there is a free movie screening on the pier each night at 7:30 p.m.

When: Friday, April 14 to Sunday, April 16

Where: Galveston Historic Seaport, 2200 Harborside Dr Galveston, Texas 77550

Cost: Boarding and admission $30 for adults, $15 for youth (7-12), children 6 & under free; tickets $5 less without boarding

Click here for more information.

Houston Whiskey Riot

(Photo courtesy of Whiskey Riot)

Sample more than 200 whiskies from the Houston area and around the world. You can meet master distillers and attend educational seminars.

When: Saturday, April 15; general admission 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.; VIP gets in an hour early

Where: POST Houston, 401 Franklin St, Houston, TX 77201

Cost: General admission $90; VIP $160

Click here for more information.

MORE: Whiskey Riot to bring more than 200 brands together for Houston's largest whiskey festival

Candlelighters 15th Margarita Taste Off

Sip on margaritas and vote for the best as local restaurants compete for the top title. There will also be wine and beer samples, a tequila tasting station, light bites, a DJ, auction and more. The event benefits the Candlelighters Childhood Cancer Family Alliance.

When: Saturday, April 15; 1 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Where: Kirby Ice House Memorial, 1015 Gessner Rd, Houston, TX 77055

Cost: $100

Click here for more information.

Music and dance at Miller Outdoor Theatre

Enjoy two nights of music and dance at Miller Outdoor Theatre this weekend. On Friday night, the dance company Ballet Folklórico Los Angelitos from Mexico brings culture and history to life on the stage. On Saturday, Danza Espectacular, produced by Foundation for Modern Music, features Houston dancers, musicians, and various dance styles from multiple cultures.

When: Friday, April 14, and Saturday, April 15; 8 p.m.

Where: Miller Outdoor Theatre, 6000 Hermann Park Dr, Houston, TX 77030

Cost: Free

Click here for more information.

Houston Astros vs Texas Rangers

Two Texas teams face off at Minute Maid Park in Houston. The Astros begin a three-game series against the Texas Rangers on Friday night.

Enjoy a Selena tribute fireworks show on Friday night, and giveaways each game.

When: Friday, April 14, to Sunday, April 16

Where: Minute Maid Park, 501 Crawford St, Houston, TX 77002

Cost: Tickets start at $21

Click here for more information.

Disney on Ice: Frozen & Encanto

Two popular Disney stories are told in a new way – on ice! Join Anna on her journey to find Elsa, and watch Mirabel try to save her enchanted family home.

When: Thursday, April 13 to Sunday, April 16

Where: NRG Stadium, 8825 Kirby Drive, Houston, TX 77054

Cost: Tickets start at $25

Click here for more information.

Love Street Music Festival

File photo. Love Street Music Fest (Photo courtesy Karbach Brewing Co.)

The Love Street Music Fest is back! This year, enjoy performances by Spoon, Jukebox the Ghost and Mind Shrine. The VIP option includes three beers of your choice, access to a special beer tasting, a buffet by Karbach Restaurant + Patio and access to special VIP areas.

When: Saturday, April 15; 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Where: Karbach Brewing Company Biergarten, 2032 Karbach St, Houston, TX 77092

Cost: General admission $40; kids under 12 free with paying adult; VIP option for $135

Click here for more information.

Rails & Tails Mudbug Festival

If you love food and live music, here’s an event for you. The 11th annual Rails & Tails Mudbug Festival will have crawfish and other festival food, plus vendors to shop from. Enjoy performances by Palomino Moon, Bayou Roux and Buck Yeager Band.

When: Saturday, April 15 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Where: Tomball Depot Plaza, 201 S. Elm St. Tomball, TX 77375

Cost: Free admission and parking

Click here for more information.

Conroe Crossroads Music Festival

This four-day music festival around Conroe features more than 40 concerts over a range of genres and includes some hometown artists. The VIP tickets gets you a t-shirt, poster, and access to a special Friday evening event with food, drinks and a performance by Marcus Eldridge.

When: Thursday, April 13 to Sunday, April 16

Where: Various venues around Conroe; click here for the schedule

Cost: General admission weekend wristband $42.50; VIP weekend wristband $100; some free daytime shows

Click here for more information.

MECUM Auction

Do you love cars? You'll want to see this. Around 1,000 vehicles – including American muscle cars, classics, Hot Rods, and more – will cross the auction block.

When: Thursday, April 13 to Saturday, April 15; 8 a.m.

Where: NRG Center, One NRG Park, Houston, TX 77054

Cost: $20 per day in advance; $30 per day once event begins; kids 12 and under free

Click here for more information.