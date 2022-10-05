article

This weekend is packed with things to do, whether you want to catch some live music at an outdoor festival, stroll through a fall market, or step into another land at a renaissance festival.

Here's a look at some of the things to do this weekend in the Houston area.

Katy Rice Festival 2022

Enjoy three days of music, food, and fun for the family. The event kicks off Friday on the Plaza in Downtown Historic Katy with entertainment, food trucks, beer and a carnival.

Over the weekend, enjoy more live music, food, a kids/teen zone and an array of craft vendors.

When: Oct. 7, 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.; Oct. 8, 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.; Oct. 9, noon to 6 p.m.

Where: Downtown Historic Katy

Cost: Free admission Friday; Saturday and Sunday $10 for adults; children 12 and under free

Click here for more information.

The 43rd Annual Festival Chicano

The 43rd Annual Festival Chicano includes three days of free performances at Miller Outdoor Theatre. It starts Thursday with Jay Perez and David Farias Band, Elida Reyna y Avante and La Fiebre take the stage Friday, and it wraps up Saturday with Little Joe y La Familia and Ram Herrera.

You can get your free tickets online starting Wednesday. Tickets are not necessary to sit on the hill.

When: Oct. 6, 7, 8, at 7 p.m.

Where: Miller Outdoor Theatre in Hermann Park, 6000 Hermann Park Dr, Houston, TX 77030

Cost: Free

Click here for more information.

Texas Renaissance Festival

Hear ye, hear ye! The Texas Renaissance Festival is back for its 48th year in 2022. Immerse yourself in the sights and sounds of this magical kingdom. There is a packed entertainment schedule, treats to feast on, and hundreds of shops.

Themed weekends include 1001 Dreams, Pirate Adventure, All Hallows Eve, and Heroes and Villains. Don a costume and join the fun.

When: Weekends from Oct. 8 through Nov. 27; Friday after Thanksgiving; 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Where: 21778 FM 1774, Todd Mission, TX 77363

Cost: Ticket prices depend on the day

Click here for more information.

Bayou City Art Festival

This two-day fine arts festival will draw in more than 220 artists from across North America. You can visit with artists and purchase their works.

There will also be two entertainment stages, wine and beer gardens, a food truck park, and the "Active Imagination Zone" for kids.

When: Oct. 8 & 9, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Where: Sam Houston Park,1000 Bagby St, Houston, TX 77002

Cost: One-day ticket $18 for adults, $5 for children 6-12 years old, and free for kids 5 and under; purchase online

Click here for more information.

Montgomery Fall Fest 2022

Head out to Montgomery on Saturday for a day of music and more. Several performers will be taking the stage throughout the day including Morgan McKay, Jeff Canada, Glen Templeton, Jason Cassidy, Andy Griggs, and the Josh Abbott Band.

There will also be vendors, food trucks, a kids' zone and a petting zoo.

When: Oct. 8, 1 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Where: Historic Downtown Montgomery (gates located at Liberty Street (149) and College Street, and College Street and Maiden Lane)

Cost: Advanced general admission for adults $25, or $30 day of; $10 for kids 4-12; free for ages 3 and under

Click here for more information.

Harvest Festival Farmers and Artisan Market

Shop this farmers market and indulge in the flavors of fall. Find fresh seasonal produce, baked treats and artisan goods.

There will also be a pumpkin patch, activities for kids, themed photo-ops, and live music.

When: Oct. 8, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Where: 1520 Eldridge Pkwy, Houston, TX 77077

Cost: Free admission

Click here for more information.

Craft Beer Fest

Sample craft beers from two dozen different breweries including Buffalo Bayou, Eureka Heights, Galveston Bay, Galveston Island, Karbach and Saint Arnold. There will be over 72 varieties to choose from.

You can also enjoy live music throughout the afternoon on the Boardwalk.

When: October 8, 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Where: Kemah Boardwalk, 215 Kipp Ave, Kemah, TX 77565

Cost: advance tickets $54.49 per person; $59.95 on-site

Click here for more information.

Spooktacular 2nd Saturday at The Depot

Put on your Halloween costume and take the family out for an evening of fun and an outdoor movie. During the afternoon, you can play games, jump in the bounce house, visit a face painter or strike a pose in the pumpkin photo "boo-th". There will also be music and food. At dusk, pull up a chair or blanket and watch "Hotel Transylvania".

When: Starts at 5 p.m.; movie around 8 p.m.

Where: Tomball Depot Plaza, 201 S Elm St, Tomball, TX 77375

Cost: Free

Click here for more information.

Concerts in the Houston area

• Houston Symphony’s She’s Got Soul at Jones Hall, 8 p.m. Oct. 7 and Oct. 8, 2:30 p.m. Oct. 9, (click here)

• Whiskey Meyers at Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion, 7 p.m. Oct. 7 (click here)

• The Chicks at Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion, 7:30 p.m. Oct. 8 (click here)

• Bonobo at White Oak Music Hall, downstairs, doors open at 8 p.m. Oct. 8 (click here) ; NoSleeps Productions Presents Xicano Vega, Crash Landing, Adrian Angelo and Jon Black White Oak Music Hall, upstairs, doors open at 7 p.m. Oct. 8 (click here)

• Christopher Cross at The Heights Theater, 8 p.m. Oct. 8 (click here)

• Frank Foster at the House of Blues, doors open at 7 p.m. Oct. 8 (click here) ; Mahalia in The Peacock Room at the House of Blues, doors open at 7 p.m. Oct. 8 (click here)

• Houston Symphony’s Celebrating Black Composers: Ellington, Hendrix, Price & More at Jones Hall, 10 a.m. & 11:30 a.m. Oct. 8 (click here)

• Stevie Nicks at Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion, 8 p.m. Oct. 9 (click here)

• Galveston Symphony Orchestra at the Grand 1894 Opera Houston, 4 p.m. Oct. 9 (click here)

• Noah Cyrus at Houston of Blues, doors open 7 p.m. Oct. 9 (click here)

Plays and musicals in the Houston area

• Disney's Winnie the Pooh: The New Musical Stage Adaptation at the Hobby Center’s Zilkha Hall, multiple performances now through Oct. 9 (click here)

• Hadestown at the Hobby Center’s Sarofim Hall, multiple performances now through Oct. 9 (click here)

• Ken Ludwig’s Lend Me a Soprano at Alley Theatre’s Hubbard Theatre, multiple performances now through Oct. 9 ( click here)

• Clear Creek Community Theatre presents 9 to 5 The Musical at the Bayou Theatre on University of Houston - Clear Lake’s campus, Oct. 7, 8, 9 (click here)

• Trouble in Mind at Main Street Theatre in Rice Village, Thursday - Sunday now through Oct. 16 (click here)

• Cast Theatrical presents The Mousetrap, by Agatha Christie, in Rosenberg, Friday - Sunday from Oct. 7 through Oct. 23 (click here)