This weekend, you can meet the World Series Champion Houston Astros, sample bites at a food festival or head to the theater.

Here's a look at some of the events happening in the Greater Houston area this weekend.

14th Annual Yaga's Chili Quest & Beer Fest

You’re going to want to come hungry to this event because there will be a chili cook-off and chili tasting. There will also be an indoor beer fest where you can try samples from breweries across the country.

When: Jan. 20 - 21

Where: Historic Strand District, intersection of 23rd Street and Strand Street

Cost: Varies by event; Beer tasting starts at $40

Houston Symphony’s Riots & Scandals

Enjoy the works that "scandalized the artistic establishments of their day" during the second weekend of this festival. This weekend, experience Stravinsky's Rite of Spring, Tchaikovsky’s Piano Concerto No. 1 and Revueltas’s Sensemayá.

When: Jan. 20 - 22

Where: Jones Hall, 615 Louisiana, Houston, TX 77002

Cost: Tickets start at $30

Jesus Christ Superstar

This touring production of Jesus Christ Superstar comes to the stage in Houston. The rock opera, which first debuted more than 50 years ago, features music by Andrew Lloyd Weber and lyrics by Tim Rice.

When: Jan. 17 - 22

Where: Sarofim Hall, Hobby Center, 800 Bagby St, Houston, TX 77002

Cost: Tickets start at $35

Agatha Christie’s A Poirot Double Bill

Clear Creek Community Theatre presents Agatha Christie’s A Poirot Double Bill plus the Adventure of the Western Star, three one-act plays featuring the "world’s greatest detective Hercule Poirot."

When: Jan. 19-21 at 8 p.m.; Jan. 21-22 at 2 p.m.

Where: Bayou Theatre on the University of Houston Clear Lake campus; 2700 Bay Area Blvd, Houston, TX 77058

Cost: $20 for adults; $10 for seniors; $10 for students with ID; $15 for military and 1st responders

A Midsummer Night’s Dream

The Garden Theatre takes on a classic. Catch their production of William Shakespeare’s A Midsummer Night’s Dream.

When: Jan. 20-29

Where: MATCH - Midtown Arts and Theater Center Houston, 3400 Main St, Houston, TX 77002

Cost: $20-$25

Houston Astros FanFest

Calling all Astros fans! Here’s your chance to meet with your World Series Champions, get an autograph, see the World Series trophy and more. There will also be games, photo opportunities, live music, and food trucks. Vouchers are $1 and include several activities like the family fun zone and arcade game zone. Other activities – like some autograph sessions, photos with the trophy, or swings in the batting cages – cost more.

When: Jan. 21, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Where: Minute Maid Park, 501 Crawford St, Houston, TX 77002

Cost: Vouchers $1; some activities an additional cost

7th Annual Hops N’ Hot Sauce Festival

Sip on some craft beer, chow down on some spicy food, or brave the hot pepper eating contest at this festival. There will be dozens of vendors to shop from, food trucks, and a free photo booth.

When: Jan. 21, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Where: Humble Civic Center Expo Building, 8233 Will Clayton Pkwy, Humble, TX 77338

Cost: $10 at the door; discounted tickets online; kids under 12 get in free

Pearland Lunar New Year Festival

The Pearland Chinese Association hosts this free, family friendly event. Local groups’ booths will feature traditional Asian culture, arts and crafts, and more. There will also be food, calligraphy and Chinese paintings, face painting, origami art, tai chi, games and more.

When :Jan. 21, 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Where: Pearland Junior High West, 2337 North Galveston Avenue Pearland, TX 77581

Cost: Free

Unspeakable Live

Nathan, James, Gabe and special guest Preston (PrestonPlayz) bring their Youtube channels to life at this one-night-only event. There will be games, guest appearances, and chances to win prizes. There will also be a global livestream if you can’t make it in person.

When: Jan. 21, 5 p.m.

Where: Toyota Center, 1510 Polk St, Houston, TX 77002

Cost: Starts at $40

