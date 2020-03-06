Thieves who stole elderly couple's car believed to be behind other crimes in Spring

The Harris County Constable Precinct 4’s office needs your help identifying men in surveillance images believed to be behind two home burglaries in Gleannloch Farms in Spring.

The most recent incident was on Tuesday around 11:45 p.m. at home on Lambourne Circle. Investigators say a group of at least four men shattered the glass of a back door and got away with the homeowners' purse and car.

Neighbor Melissa Young was the car drive away.

"It was crazy because the two cars that had the guys in it, they took off and then I see [my neighbor's] car fly out of the driveway too and I was like, 'man he is going fast' and then I realized, oh, they are stealing his car," Young told FOX 26.

She immediately called police.

The homeowners' camera caught one of the suspects. While the thieves broke in, the couple was asleep inside.

"It’s very concerning that they were brazen enough to do this while the residents were inside the home," said Capt. Jonathan Zitzmann with Harris County Constable Precinct 4.

Investigators say the men left in two cars – a silver Chrysler 300 and a white Dodge Charger.

The couple’s car was found hours later in 1400 block of Kuykendahl and it was wrecked.

Zitzmann believes the same thieves could be behind another burglary in January on Laxey Glen Drive.

One of the thieves was seen on surveillance video at an Exxon Gas Station using one of the stolen credit cards and in a blue or silver Infiniti QX60.

"We’ve now had at least two incidents and we could like to head it up before we see any more of a pattern," warned Zitzmann.

Zitzmann urges all residents in Precinct 4 to check their alarm systems and cameras to make sure they’re working and keep their home well-lit.

"Make sure your porch lights are turned on, your backyard lights are turned on, the lights that cover your driveway and your vehicles are turned on," he added. "You got to do whatever you can to harden yourself as a target and prevent these crimes from happening."

He's also reminding people to call police.

"All too often people will see suspicious activity [and] post it on Facebook, post in on Nextdoor, call their mom out of town but they don’t call law enforcement and report it," Zitzmann stated.

If you know anything about the men in the surveillance images, contact Harris County Constable Precinct 4’s office at 281-376-3472 immediately.

