Two suspects are in custody following a theft call at The Woodlands Mall on Thursday afternoon.

Authorities said deputies were dispatched to a theft in progress at The Woodlands Mall Dillard's location.

Officials said two men fled in a vehicle as deputies arrived.

A police pursuit was initiated, and the suspect vehicle crashed out at the intersection of Gosling and The Woodlands Parkway.

That's when both suspects ran on foot, but with good police work and the help of K9 and drones, both suspects were arrested and are now in custody.

Authorities said one male received a wound from a K9 bite and was transported to the hospital by deputies.

Both suspects are facing multiple felony charges.