'The world lost a good one,' loved ones reeling after deadly chemical leak in La Porte

Authorities are now identifying the two contractors killed by a chemical leak Tuesday in La Porte, TX.

According to officials, 32-year-old Shawn Kuhleman and 36-year-old Dustin "Dusty" Day died from the chemical leak. Kuhleman is a father of 2 from Arlington, TX, while Day is a 36-year-old Army veteran from Davidson, Oklahoma.

"The world lost a good one, but we’ll get through it," said Day’s wife Jennifer.

Jennifer and Dusty Day had been married for 11 years. Jennifer describes her husband as the best of the best.

"He was a proud American," said Day. "He loved his family unconditionally."

On Tuesday, roughly 100,000 pounds of acetic acid leaked at LyondellBasell in La Porte. Jennifer says she received the awful news on her birthday.

"It’s not fun at all," said Day. "It is what it is I guess. You just have to take it as it goes. He wouldn’t want us to be sad."

More than 30 workers were exposed to the leaked chemical and rushed to local hospitals. Some are now suing the chemical plant.

"The duty is on the company to keep it safe," said attorney Benny Agosto. "The workers are all there 24-7 providing service for the company to make money."

Jennifer says her family has been through a lot recently. In June, she was diagnosed with cancer.

"I just got diagnosed with breast cancer," said Day. "I was supposed to start [Chemo therapy] on the 28th. [Because of this], I wasn’t ready to go. Something else that was thrown at us."

We’re told Day and Kuhleman had become close friends through work. At least one of the injured workers remains hospitalized.

"It just kind of opens your eyes and makes you realize, life is short," said Day. "You never know what’s going to happen. You just have to be kind."

