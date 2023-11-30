This is "The Missing" where we highlight the faces and stories of people who have seemingly vanished.

The last time Tiana Hogue saw her 14-year-old daughter Brittany Shante Robinson was more than 11 years ago. Brittany was excited about spending the weekend with her dad and running out of the door at her home in Mobile, Alabama.

"She ran back. She kissed me on my face and said 'Love you mom. See you later'. This was June 2012," says Brittany's mom Tiana Hogue.

Hogue says her daughter didn’t have a relationship with her dad, hadn’t seen him in a while, but wanted him in her life.

"Did he give her to somebody? Did he sell her to somebody? I allowed her to go with someone who I thought was supposed to love and care about her, and she never returned, and there’s nothing I can do about it except beat myself up," the grieving mother cries.

Brittany’s dad, Demetric Hooper, was arrested and charged with Interfering with Custody and released from jail in 2016. He’s never been charged with his daughter's disappearance.

"It’s very, very hard. You know, just wondering where she is in her life. Is she still here? Did she get to graduate? Did she get to go to prom? A big part of me was taken away. It’s been pretty hard moving on through life without her being there to be a part of it," Hogue explains.

We have an age progression picture of what Brittany may look like now. Do you know where she is, or what happened to her?

"Please, please, please, our family, her siblings miss her, her mom misses her," cries this mom in mourning.

Maybe you can give Brittany’s mom the peace and peace of mind she needs. If you can, call 1-800-TheLost or the Mobile, AL Police Department at (251) 208-1700.