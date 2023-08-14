FOX 26 continues to shed light on those who have vanished from the Greater Houston area. In this edition of "The Missing" Gabby Hart brings us the story of an 18-month-old boy, who went missing while he was under the same roof as his mom and grandparents.

On Feb. 4, 2011, Joshua Davis was running from room to room playing in the family home in New Braunfels, Texas.

His mother Sabrina Jackson who was pregnant at the time, remembers it like it was just yesterday.

"It was freezing cold that day," Jackson recalled. ​

PREVIOUSLY ON THE MISSING: The Missing: Search for Kay-Alana Turner, woman who vanished after run in with HCSO deputy continues

Also, in that home, the night Joshua disappeared was his father, grandparents, and two family friends.

"You wouldn't think that your child would vanish under circumstances like that," Jackson said.

She continued, "I was in the room, pregnant at the time we were watching Toy Story, I opened the door he was going back and forth, back and forth, back and forth."

When Jackson noticed he didn't return to her room for a while, she went to check on him, but no one had seen him.

"There was only one person that left that home at the time, and that was the last time I saw my son; I haven't seen that person who left since that person vanished," Jackson said.

RELATED: The Missing: Up close and personal with TEXSAR's new team focused on finding missing people

The family claims when they called the family friend who had left the home, he said Joshua followed him out into the cold, so he brought him back inside before he left. Sabrina's mother, Natalie Varga tells FOX 26 that when he showed up to be questioned by police that same night, he had an attorney present.

New Braunfels police said every person that was in that house the night of Joshua's disappearance has been interviewed multiple times and a recent statement from them ruled out an abduction Police believe Joshua may have been injured and then intentionally removed from the home.

"They came up with this theory that there were drugs in the home, my grandson got ahold of these drugs, and something happened, but there's never been any evidence, nobody's ever been arrested," Varga said.

Jackson expressed her frustration with how she was treated by the police.

"Them people were always treating me like I was the number one suspect, and I understand it's an ongoing investigation, but I've been nothing but cooperative," said Jackson.

The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children released this age-progression photo of what Joshua would look like today.

Jackson says even after 12 years have passed, she isn't giving up hope that she'll see her son again.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 26 HOUSTON APP BY CLICKING HERE

"I believe wholeheartedly my son is out there waiting to come home. I see all these stories of kids found years later and reunited with their families, and I hold onto hope and remain strong that soon that'll be my son coming home to us," she said.

Jackson now has two other children. They still celebrate Joshua's birthday, there's still a present for him under the Christmas tree every year, and they still pray for his safe return.

Anyone with information about Joshua Davis should call the New Braunfels Police Department at (830) 221-4100 or the Texas Center for The Missing.

You can view other Missing Person cases from the Greater Houston area here: Long-Term Missing – Texas Center for the Missing