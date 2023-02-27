Residents in Deer Park have spoken regarding the Ohio wastewater being disposed of in Texas and the federal government is listening. You may remember on Saturday, the Environmental Protection Agency paused shipment of the contaminated water from the train derailment fire in East Palestine.

BACKGROUND: Ohio train derailment: EPA to pause toxic waste disposal from East Palestine headed for Houston

Today shipment of the toxic waste from the fiery train derailment in Ohio earlier this month is continuing to two different locations in Ohio. But as far as Texas goes, the EPA still, for now, isn’t allowing any more of the wastewater to be taken to Deer Park.

"I’m not advocating it come here. But if it does, at least I know this facility is one of the best," says Deer Park Mayor Jerry Mouton.

Even as the federal EPA halts Harris County from receiving any more contaminated water from the train derailment fire at Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee’s request, the Deer Park mayor says he’s talking with local leaders.

"I’ve been in communication today just briefly with commissioner Garcia and we both are in agreement that we have no concern with any aspect of Texas Molecular," Mayor Mouton added. He says he believes the company can safely dispose of the hazardous water that was used to fight the train derailment fire in Ohio, and that’s the message he’s giving Deer Park residents who are still reaching out to city hall.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Deer Park company to receive contaminated wastewater from Ohio trail derailment

"We’re receiving a various amount of calls and emails. It’s all the same thing. They’re concerned about what this means for our community," the mayor explains. He pointed out Texas Molecular is fully permitted through the EPA, has a 40-year history of regularly disposing of hazardous waste, and has routine inspections by the EPA and TCEQ.

The mayor also says the million gallons of wastewater from Ohio already disposed of in Deer Park may not have even contained the toxic vinyl chloride that was thought to be in the wastewater.

"Every shipment is tested to make sure it's in compliance with what they’re permitted to handle. I specifically asked about the vinyl chloride, and they were saying that was burnt up at the site, and they really weren’t finding any of that in the water," Mouton explained.

Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee says the "chemical bronchitis" among other things that some in Ohio have suffered has caused her concern. She's asking the EPA not only to continue to pause the Ohio wastewater shipments to Texas, but to stop any more of the contaminated water from being delivered to Texas.

Texas Molecular disposes of hazardous waste underground using its deep well injection method on the company’s property in Deer Park.