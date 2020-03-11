The Joy School closes following coronavirus exposure

article

The Joy School has closed until further notice after exposure to a positive case of coronavirus.

On Tuesday, March 10, Shara Bumgarner, Head of The Joy School in Houston, was notified that two Joy School community members each separately had some level of exposure to a person(s) who has a confirmed positive case of coronavirus. Faculty, staff, and families have been notified of the situation.

The person with direct exposure is self-quarantining at home, is showing no symptoms, and is awaiting further guidance regarding testing. At this time, there are no confirmed cases in The Joy School community.

Administrators are advising community members to follow the CDC guidelines for “contacts of contacts” for the next fourteen days. As the situation unfolds, administrators will contact all members of the community.

