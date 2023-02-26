A national pet food company recently made a generous donation to a nonprofit in Round Top, Texas that looks after chickens.

RENT A CHICKEN: Rent The Chicken offers Texas residents a chance to have their own eggs

According to a press release, Grubbly Farms donated two pallets (or 1,280 pounds) of World Harvest Grubblies, an all-natural feed for chickens to The Chicken Rescue.

(Photo courtesy of The Chicken Rescue)

Grubbly Farms CEO noted the importance of caring for chickens, so an organization like The Chicken Rescue, which offers a healthy and safe environment for abused or neglected chickens, is more than deserving of assistance.

"Part of Grubbly Farms’ mission is to educate the public on the benefits of chicken ownership, while also providing a sustainable superfood option that nourishes our pets without harming the planet," Sean Warner, CEO and co-founder of Grubbly Farms said in a statement. "We’ve always been inspired by The Chicken Rescue’s passion in rescuing, rehabilitating, and rehoming forgotten or neglected chickens and are grateful to continue our partnership with them as they execute their amazing mission."

MORE: High egg prices leading people to rent chickens, FOX 26 photographer starts chicken coop

The animals taken in by The Rescue Chicken, as explained by the nonprofit, often come from horrific backgrounds including former cockfighting roosters, slaughterhouse escapees, and abandoned/dumped.

"The Chicken Rescue has been able to save more than 1,500 chickens around the country since we began in 2016, and we couldn’t have done it without donations and support from partners like Grubbly Farms," Tiffany Ballou, founder and executive director of The Chicken Rescue said in a press statement. "This generous donation of Grubblies World Harvest will allow us to continue to rescue more chickens and provide an excellent quality-of-life at our sanctuary by nourishing them with food they naturally love."

(Photo courtesy of The Chicken Rescue)

"Chickens are no longer just for commercial farmers or those living in rural areas," Warner added. "With inflation and rising egg costs, many people across the country, from cities to small towns, are turning to backyard chicken ownership and our healthy feeds to boost egg production, cut costs and gain control of their own food supply."

FOX 26 recently acquired its own chickens that are being raised by our photojournalist, Chandler Watson.