The black widow on Season 2 of ‘The Masked Singer' will leave the competition hanging by a thread

Crawling up the water spout and headed straight for the stage, the black widow from “The Masked Singer” Season 2 is sure to leave the competition with a serious case of arachnophobia.

RELATED: The flower from Season 2 of ‘The Masked Singer' is ready to put the petal to the metal

“If the other singers aren’t scared of spiders, just wait until they hear my voice," said the masked contestant.

All eight legs of this creepy-crawly costume required over 100 feet of protective foam, and the allure of the beautiful handcrafted costume will be sure to have the judges caught in its web.

As the black widow makes its “Masked Singer” debut, this talented and hidden competitor is sure to leave behind a no-fly zone for the rest of the competition.

RELATED: Winged wonder: Meet the butterfly from Season 2 of ‘The Masked Singer’

Crawl to your television screens to catch the black widow on “The Masked Singer” Wednesdays on FOX at 8 p.m. ET/PT.

