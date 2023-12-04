The Backstage Experience with Leonardo DiCaprio, Adam Sandler and more!
HOUSTON - The team from The Backstage Experience has more awesome entertainment news!
Guests on this week's episode include:
- Leonardo DiCaprio talking the Oscar contender Killers of the Flower Moon
- Adam Sandler on playing Leo the Lizard in the LEO
- Jennifer Garner on swapping bodies in Family Switch
- Jason Statham swimming with sharks for The Meg
- Plus top Spotify artists of the year and new games "Gangs of Sherwood" & Batman:Arkham Trilogy
Use the viewer above to watch starting at 3 p.m.