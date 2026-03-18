'That’s not self-driving': Lawsuit slams Tesla tech after Houston Cybertruck crash

article

The Brief A Houston woman is suing Tesla for $1 million after her Cybertruck, allegedly on "Autopilot," attempted to drive off a freeway overpass before crashing into a concrete barrier. The driver sustained serious spinal and nerve injuries, while her attorney argues that Tesla’s "misleading" marketing of its self-driving technology creates a dangerous false sense of security for owners. Tesla CEO Elon Musk has challenged the claim, stating that vehicle logs show the driver disengaged the system four seconds before impact, though the plaintiff’s team maintains the crash was already unavoidable.



A Texas woman is seeking damages from Tesla after her Cybertruck, operating on "autopilot," reportedly attempted to drive off a freeway overpass before slamming into a concrete barrier.

Safety of Tesla’s Full Self-Driving questioned

The crash, which happened on Aug. 18, 2025, on Houston’s 69 Eastex Freeway, left driver Justine Saint Amour with serious injuries to her neck, back, and shoulder. According to attorney Bob Hilliard, dashcam footage from the vehicle captured the moment the electric truck veered toward the edge of the overpass without warning.

What they're saying:

"She tried to take control, but crashed into the barrier," Hilliard said in a statement.

A court filing from February 2026, provided to Storyful, levels sharp criticism at Tesla’s marketing of its "Full Self-Driving" (FSD) technology. Despite the name and the premium fee charged to consumers, Hilliard notes the technology is classified only as SAE Level 2. This classification requires drivers to constantly monitor the vehicle and be prepared to intervene at any second.

"That’s not self-driving," Hilliard said.

The lawsuit echoes long-standing concerns from federal safety officials. In 2021, National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) Chair Jennifer Homendy labeled Tesla’s marketing "misleading and irresponsible." Her comments followed an admission from Tesla CEO Elon Musk that a version of the FSD software was "actually not great."

The legal challenge also highlights alleged technical deficiencies in the Cybertruck’s safety suite. Hilliard claims the vehicle lacks an adequate driver alert system to ensure operator engagement. Furthermore, the filing alleges the truck's automatic emergency braking (AEB) is not programmed to effectively override the artificial intelligence if the system "freezes or lags."

Hilliard further alleged that Tesla has used non-disclosure agreements to prevent drivers from speaking out about FSD failures. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) previously flagged this practice, suggesting it could obstruct federal safety investigations.

Tesla has not yet issued a formal response to the February filing.