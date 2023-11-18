Thanksgiving side dish: Recipes to cook for your holiday table

If you're still unsure what to cook for the Thanksgiving table as a side dish, we've listed a few options from the Food Network.

Whether you're celebrating with family, friends, or other loved ones, bringing a delicious side dish is always welcome!

The Food Network shared its list of classic Thanksgiving side dishes, and you can find all 102 of the recipes here.

We've selected a few that may be a favorite and listed them below.

Sweet Potato Casserole

This recipe is expected to have six to eight servings, topped with nutty crumbs and filled with creamy soft sweet potatoes. Cooks can even prepare the casserole ahead of time, unbaked, and baked the day of!

All the ingredients you’ll need:

1/2 stick (4 tablespoons) unsalted butter, melted, plus more for buttering the baking dish

3 to 4 large sweet potatoes (about 1 3/4 pounds), peeled and cubed

1/2 cup milk

1/4 cup brown sugar, packed

1 teaspoon pure vanilla extract

1/2 teaspoon kosher salt

2 large eggs

Click here for the recipe

Crispiest Ever Potatoes

Photo by: Teri Lyn Fisher/Food Network

These potatoes are sure to be a hit at the Thanksgiving dinner table with a crunchy crust and a creamy inside.

All the ingredients you’ll need

1 1/2 pounds small creamer potatoes

1 tablespoon baking soda

Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper

1/3 cup extra-virgin olive oil

5 cloves garlic, skins on, smashed

Leaves from 5 sprigs of fresh thyme

Leaves from 1 sprig of fresh rosemary

Click here for the recipe .

Collard Greens

Photo by: Matt Armendariz/Food Network

This veggie side dish can be a tender and tasty side dish! They’re often cooked with smoked meats, making them a classic and go-to in Southern households. Nikki Scott shared her Recipe with Food Network so you can bring the good stuff to your Thanksgiving table.

All the ingredients you’ll need

3 large bunches of collard greens (about 4 1/2 pounds)

2 tablespoons olive oil

1/2 teaspoon red pepper flakes

3 cloves garlic, minced

1 pound smoked turkey wings or legs, chopped into 1 1/2- to 2-inch pieces

1 tablespoon garlic powder

2 teaspoons onion powder

2 teaspoons smoked paprika

Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper

2 cups low-sodium chicken broth

1/4 cup plus 2 tablespoons apple cider vinegar

Click here for the recipe .

Southern Baked Mac and Cheese

Photo by: Matt Armendariz/Food Network

Who doesn’t love Mac and Cheese? Even better, who doesn’t love baked Mac and Cheese? Nikki Scott shared her Recipe with Food Network for a Southern Baked Mac and Cheese with three different cheeses and a crispy top too!

All the ingredients you’ll need:

Kosher salt

1 pound elbow macaroni

5 large eggs

3 1/2 cups heavy cream

2 1/2 teaspoons Cajun seasoning

1/2 teaspoon ground mustard

1/4 teaspoon ground nutmeg

1 pound sharp Cheddar, shredded

1 pound whole-milk mozzarella, shredded

1 pound Gouda, shredded

Click here for the recipe.

Loaded Baked Potato Casserole

Photo by: Matt Armendariz/Food Network

A loaded baked potato in a casserole. What more could you ask for your Thanksgiving table?

All the ingredients you’ll need:

Nonstick cooking spray

6 slices bacon, cut 1/2-inch thick

2 1/4 pounds russet potatoes (about 4), scrubbed clean and cut into 1-inch chunks

Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper

6 ounces of cream cheese, at room temperature

2 cups shredded Cheddar

2/3 cup sour cream

2 scallions, white and light green parts only, thinly sliced

Click here for the recipe.