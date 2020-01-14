'Thank you for the love': J.J. Watt sends fans in a panic after appreciation tweet

J.J. Watt is giving fans on social media a scare after he took to Twitter to tweet a message of appreciation Tuesday.

Thank you for the love.

Know the feeling is mutual.

🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/zRWCFzowD0 — JJ Watt (@JJWatt) January 15, 2020

"Thank you for the love. Know the feeling is mutual," the tweet said.

While this may seem like a normal "end of season" tweet to some, others are speculating it can mean much more.

Whats happening jj I’m scared pic.twitter.com/3Yvg8SgN7z — dom (@domsiglow) January 15, 2020

Wait... what is going on? — jenzerbi (@jenzerbi) January 15, 2020

Are you retiring? Or is it just for the season? I’m scared. — Gilberto Presas (@gilpresas) January 15, 2020

First luke now you. Boy don’t tell me you gonna hang it up — D’Shawn D (@TripleD_23) January 15, 2020

Advertisement

Context please. — Ray Soto (@real_ray_soto) January 15, 2020

Some fans believe Watt was hinting at retiring, while others are asking for context. Either way, he shook up the internet (or at least Twitter).