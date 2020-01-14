'Thank you for the love': J.J. Watt sends fans in a panic after appreciation tweet
HOUSTON - J.J. Watt is giving fans on social media a scare after he took to Twitter to tweet a message of appreciation Tuesday.
Thank you for the love.— JJ Watt (@JJWatt) January 15, 2020
Know the feeling is mutual.
🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/zRWCFzowD0
"Thank you for the love. Know the feeling is mutual," the tweet said.
While this may seem like a normal "end of season" tweet to some, others are speculating it can mean much more.
Whats happening jj I’m scared pic.twitter.com/3Yvg8SgN7z— dom (@domsiglow) January 15, 2020
Wait... what is going on?— jenzerbi (@jenzerbi) January 15, 2020
Are you retiring? Or is it just for the season? I’m scared.— Gilberto Presas (@gilpresas) January 15, 2020
First luke now you. Boy don’t tell me you gonna hang it up— D’Shawn D (@TripleD_23) January 15, 2020
Context please.— Ray Soto (@real_ray_soto) January 15, 2020
Some fans believe Watt was hinting at retiring, while others are asking for context. Either way, he shook up the internet (or at least Twitter).