'Thank you for the love': J.J. Watt sends fans in a panic after appreciation tweet

Published 
Houston Texans
FOX 26 Houston

HOUSTON - J.J. Watt is giving fans on social media a scare after he took to Twitter to tweet a message of appreciation Tuesday.

"Thank you for the love. Know the feeling is mutual," the tweet said. 

While this may seem like a normal "end of season" tweet to some, others are speculating it can mean much more. 

Some fans believe Watt was hinting at retiring, while others are asking for context. Either way, he shook up the internet (or at least Twitter). 