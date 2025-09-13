Texas trucker sentenced after trying to hide drugs with jug of urine

article

The Brief A Texas trucker was sentenced to three years in federal prison for drug smuggling. Pablo Garcia Ortiz was caught with over 50 pounds of cocaine at a Border Patrol checkpoint. He attempted to hide the smell of the drugs with urine and chili powder.



A trucker has been sentenced in a Texas court after attempting to hide over 50 pounds of cocaine with the smell of urine.

The Orange, Texas, man is said to have dumped a jug into his freightliner to try to hide the odor of the drugs.

Texas trucker hides coke with urine

What we know:

Pablo Garcia Ortiz, 50, pleaded guilty on April 2. He was charged with possession with intent to distribute over 23 kilograms of cocaine.

On Nov. 1, 2024, Ortiz was stopped in his freighliner at the Sarita Border Patrol checkpoint. A K-9's alert prompted a secondary inspection, the U.S. Attorney's Office, Southern District of Texas, said.

Ortiz reportedly delayed getting out of the truck, and poured out a jug of urine in the cab to try to hide the smell of the cocaine. He later allegedly accused the officers of planting evidence in the truck.

After a search, 22 bundles of cocaine were found, the release says, weighing about 24 kilograms, or over 50 pounds. The drugs were hidden in a trash bag and cardboard box. Chili powder was also found, which the release says is often used to hide the smell of narcotics.

A search of Ortiz's phone found evidence of previous drug smuggling, the release says.

What's next:

Ortiz has been sentenced to three years in federal prison, to be followed by five years' supervised release.