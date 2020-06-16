Texas transit providers to receive $14.8 million from CARES Act

Two transit providers in Texas will be receiving $14.8 million in grants as part of the CARES ACT, says the U.S. Department of Transportation’s Federal Transit Administration.

RELATED: Capital Metro to receive $101.9 million from CARES Act

The recipients will use the awards to support transit operating, administrative and preventative maintenance costs during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Hill Country Transit District in Bell County: $6.2 million for service in the Killeen area and $3.9 million for service in the Temple area

Fort Bend County: $4.7 million for transit service in the county as well as in Houston and Sugar Land

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 7 AUSTIN NEWS APP FOR YOUR MOBILE DEVICE

n addition to the CARES Act funding, the FTA issued a Safety Advisory for transit agencies to develop and implement policies and procedures regarding face coverings and Personal Protective Equipment (PPE), cleaning and disinfection of frequently touched surfaces, physical separation, and hand hygiene consistent with CDC and OSHA guidelines.

SIGN UP FOR FOX 7 AUSTIN EMAIL ALERTS

The FTA says CARES Act funding can be used to cover 100 percent of these costs.

Advertisement

CLICK HERE FOR THE LATEST INFO ON THE CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK

FOX 7 Austin is working to keep you up to date with coronavirus, with both local and national developments. You can also get the latest COVID-19 news from around the country at coronavirusnow.com.