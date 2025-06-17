Texas THC ban: Will Gov. Abbott sign the controversial bill by Sunday?

The Brief Governor Greg Abbott will decide the fate of the $8 billion over-the-counter THC industry in Texas. A political analyst says Abbott is in a "no-win" situation and will likely allow the ban to become law without his signature. Abbott must make a decision by midnight on Sunday. Vetoing the ban is predicted to trigger a special session.



Governor Greg Abbott is stuck between advocates and critics with a near-total ban on THC products awaiting his decision.

Will Gov. Abbott Sign SB 3?

Political analyst Dr. Mark Jones says Abbott, who is arguably the most popular major politician in Texas, finds himself in the position of a "rock and hard place," in that he has to make a decision on Senate Bill 3, which passed this session.

Gov. Greg Abbott

Were Abbott to veto the bill, it would likely anger Lt. Governor Dan Patrick, who championed the ban through the Senate and wooed members of the House.

Patrick held numerous press conferences pushing the legislation, called THC consumables "poison," and defended the position of protecting Texas' youth.

What they're saying:

"He can veto the legislation. He can sign the legislation, or he can wait until midnight on the 22nd and do nothing, at which point it will become law. Now, the difficulty for Abbott if he vetoes it is, there is pretty strong agreement across the spectrum that the current status quo of an unregulated industry is undesirable. So if the governor is going to veto the legislation, he almost has to call a special session so that they can pass something that provides for more regulation of this industry. If he doesn't, then effectively any death, any person who suffers because of products purchased at these stores, and we've seen dozens and dozens of them thus far, would be on the governor for his veto," Jones said.

Jones does not believe that Abbott would be taking no stance at all if he chose neither to sign nor veto the bill.

"I think the governor is sending a signal. If he doesn't sign it, then he doesn't oppose it, but he doesn't strongly support it either," said Jones.

Some polling in the State of Texas has shown that more than half, sometimes two-thirds, of Texans believe recreational marijuana should be legal for residents over 18. Jones says the accuracy of this polling is tenuous.

"It really depends on how you ask the question. Recreational marijuana tends to be a 50-50 split. If you get the medical marijuana in, it's an overwhelming majority in favor," Jones said.

Jones expanded on the idea that Abbott is stuck between opposing sides.

"The governor is in a no-win position here. If he vetoes the legislation, he upsets Dan Patrick as well as many conservatives. On the other hand, if he signs it into law or lets it go through, he's going to upset all of these business owners who've invested hundreds of millions of dollars, as well as some veterans' groups," Jones said.

Jones spoke about which decision he believes poses the lease risk to the governor.

"I think the least risk for the governor is simply not to sign the bill and let it go into law. That way, he signals to people who oppose it that he is not a strong supporter of the legislation, but he also signals to people who support it that he doesn't oppose it so much that he's going to veto it," Jones said.

What's next:

Abbott has until Sunday night to either sign or veto the bill. If he does neither by that time, it will go into law.