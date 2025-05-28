Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick criticizes media in push for THC ban

The Brief Lt. Governor Dan Patrick tongue lashes Texas media, claiming they failed to report the danger of THC products. Lt. Gov. Patrick claims the THC industry is mounting a pressure campaign to the reverse the ban. Senate Bill 4, banning most over-the-counter THC products, heads to Gov. Abbottt's desk following legislative approval.



Lt. Governor Dan Patrick delivered a public tongue-lashing to the Texas media which he claims has failed to adequately report the hazards associated with potent synthetic marijuana products.

The criticism comes after passage of Senate Bill 3 which, if signed by Governor Greg Abbott, will ban most THC products on September 1.

‘This is serious business’

What they're saying:

Critics of SB-3 say the ban will bankrupt businesses, eliminate thousands of jobs and drive consumers into the unregulated criminal black market.

Patrick rejected those arguments, insisting the THC ban will save lives and protect millions of Texans from a life-time of drug abuse.

"This is to save an entire generation from being hooked on drugs. Nothing is more important than stopping a kid from getting ahold of this junk!" said Patrick.

To underscore his contention the Lieutenant Governor conducted a "show and tell" session surrounded by Senate colleagues and law enforcement officers.

Patrick's display included gummies, lollipops and breakfast cereal laced with high doses of THC.

"This is serious business. This is not Dan's folly. This is not Dan's priority. This is to save an entire generation from being hooked on drugs," said Patrick.

Patrick says he's speaking out to counter an intense pressure campaign by the $8 billion THC industry aimed at reversing the ban.

What's next:

SB-3 won't become law until the measure is signed by Governor Abbott. Patrick says he's confident in Abbott's judgement.

What we don't know:

Patrick says he's anticipating legal challenges by the THC industry and is uncertain whether those lawsuits will delay implementation or undermine SB 3.