Texas teen writes letter to Governor Abbott hoping to get his mother possible life-saving COVID-19 treatment

A 14-year-old from Edinburg, TX is fighting for his Mother’s life as she battles COVID-19.

"My mom was there for me," said Emilian Sosa. "I think it’s time for me to be there for her."

Throughout the last several weeks, Sosa has played the violin over video chats for his mother every day. However, the sick single mother named Erika Calderon is unable to respond. Roughly a week ago, Calderon was placed on a ventilator as her lungs struggled with the Coronavirus.

"We get a call saying, there’s nothing else to do," said Sosa. "They might disconnect her."

After some research, the teen and his relatives discovered a possible treatment for COVID-19 called ECMO (Extracorporeal membrane oxygenation) Therapy. A process used to help a patient’s blood receive more oxygen.

"This therapy works directly with her lungs, and that’s what she needs," said Sosa.

Advertisement

Unfortunately, the treatment is expensive and not available in many hospitals throughout the Rio Grande Valley. Sosa realized his mother, a homemaker, would need to be transported to a bigger city for the costly procedure.

"I’m doing this for my mom," said Sosa. "No matter what happens."

Desperate for help, the teen shared his family’s story in a video on Facebook. In addition, he sent a letter to Texas Governor Greg Abbott asking for help. In the letter Sosa wrote, "My mother is the only person I have in my life…" "For her to survive, she has to be given the ECMO therapy. There is no other way."

"We made the effort for her to have one more chance," said Sosa.

Just days before his 15th birthday, Sosa says he received a phone call from Governor Abbott. The Governor later tweeted that he had spoken to Sosa about his mother, and that she should be in good medical care.

"[It was] a dream come true," said Sosa. The best birthday wish ever. He helped us find the hospital. He helped us find the transportation on a medical airplane."

"I think it definitely provides hope," said Sosa’s school counselor Elizabeth Guerrero. "He was so excited. He called me after Governor Abbott called him. As a counselor, I was so excited. I couldn’t believe it. I think it tells everyone that anything is possible. It gives you hope."

Calderon was transported to a Houston hospital. According to Sosa, his mother remains on a ventilator, but she’s now receiving the much-needed treatment he fought for.

"We love her very much," said Sosa. "We fought for her. "We look forward to seeing her walk out of the hospital."

"It gives a message to people in our community," said Guerrero. "It provides a glimpse of hope that if you need help, if you feel like you need to reach out, it can lead to positive things. Together, we can make things happen."