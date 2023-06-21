Texas Sen. Angela Paxton barred from voting in husband’s impeachment trial

article

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Texas state Sen. Angela Paxton, the wife of Attorney General Ken Paxton, will not be allowed to cast a vote in the impeachment trial that could lead to her husband’s permanent removal from office, the senate decided Wednesday under rules for the historic proceedings.

The decision settles a question that has loomed over the Texas Capitol since Ken Paxton last month became just the third sitting official to be impeached in Texas’ nearly 200-year history.

Angela Paxton, a Republican, has previously not said whether she would recuse herself from voting in the trial where her husband of more than 30 years will face charges that include abuse of power and accepting bribes.

The trial is scheduled to begin Sept. 5.

Angela Paxton has not publicly commented on the accusations against her husband, who is also under FBI investigation and has attacked the impeachment as an attempt to disenfranchise Texas voters who elected him to a third term last year.

