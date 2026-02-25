Texas ranks #2 in OnlyFans spending with nearly $250M spent in 2025

article

The Brief Texas ranks second nationally in OnlyFans spending, with residents shelling out $248.4 million in 2025, trailing only California. Houston and Dallas are the state's top earners and spenders, successfully operating as "creator economies" that generate more revenue than they spend. Significant deficits persist in San Antonio and Fort Worth, where high consumer demand far outweighs local creator income.



Texas residents spent nearly a quarter of a billion dollars on OnlyFans in 2025, more than any state except California, according to a new analysis by OnlyGuider.

Texas OnlyFans spending totals

What we know:

The results show Texas spent $248.4 million on OnlyFans in 2025 while generating $160.9 million in creator revenue, a deficit of $87.5 million. This makes Texas the second-highest spending state in the country on OnlyFans, behind only California.

Nationally, Americans spent $2.63 billion on OnlyFans in 2025, but Texas alone accounted for nearly $250 million of total U.S. spending.

Related article

Houston leads Texas in OnlyFans spending

Big picture view:

Houston ranked as Texas’ highest-spending city, with residents spending $31.99 million in 2025. Houston posted a $7.9 million surplus on the near $32 million in spending.

In Houston, the market hub of Spring, Texas, spent nearly $2.5 million on OnlyFans, followed by the Humble/Atascocita/Kingwood market that spent $2.13 million in the same time period.

Variance in OnlyFans creator economy for Dallas-Fort Worth

Local perspective:

Dallas followed with $26.17 million in spending but led major metros in per-capita density at $201,308 per 10,000 residents, the highest among Texas’ largest cities. Dallas generated a $4.6 million surplus on $26.2 million in spending.

That success does not extend evenly across the state. As cities such as Fort Worth recorded a $7.7 million deficit despite $10.24 million in spending.

FILE - Wallet icon displayed on a phone screen. (Jakub Porzycki/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

Despite strong spending in Houston and Dallas, the two cities stand out as functioning "creator economies," each generating more revenue than residents spend.

"The Fort Worth and Dallas split is the single most striking data point in the Texas numbers," said Sam Pierce, CEO of OnlyGuider. "They are the same metro area. People commute between them daily. But in terms of the OnlyFans creator economy, they might as well be in different states. Creator culture doesn't follow geography. It follows community, networks and infrastructure."

Central Texas OnlyFans spending deficits

Dig deeper:

Here are the top 5 Texas counties in OnlyFans spending for 2025.

While Bexar and Travis Counties rank third and fourth in total spending, their local creator economies are failing to keep up with the spending demand.

Austin residents spent $17.54 million but generated only $13.9 million, producing a $3.7 million shortfall. According to the report, the city’s broader creative economy has not translated into a dominant base for OnlyFans creators.

San Antonio spent $17.4 million in 2025 but generated only $5.8 million in creator revenue, resulting in an $11.6 million deficit.

OnlyGuider’s analysis suggests San Antonio’s large military population drives significant consumer spending with little corresponding local creator infrastructure.

How OnlyGuider calculated the data

What they're saying:

To estimate where the broader $7.2 billion global OnlyFans economy is concentrated, OnlyGuider said it built a proprietary financial model that triangulates search intent, traffic quality, audited revenue data and platform statistics.

For each state and city, the firm calculated three key metrics: annual spending by residents, annual revenue generated by creators based locally, and the resulting balance.