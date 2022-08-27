Texas ranked 9th worst state in the US for women’s equality: report

A new study found some rather unwelcome news for Texans as the state is ranked among one of the worst for women’s equality.

According to WalletHub , Texas was ranked the 9th worst state in the U.S. for women’s equality right between Alabama and Kansas, respectively.

The report looked at key indicators of gender equality including workplace environment, political empowerment, as well as education, and health.

New Mexico took the title as the best state for women’s rights, while Utah was ranked the very worst.

