When we're not dealing with the scorching Texas heat, almost nothing beats the great outdoors! And a recent study might encourage residents to take advantage of it and go camping!

Lawn Love looked at 2023's Best States for Camping and examined all 50 states but zeroed in on campsite access, acreage trails as well as safety, supplies, camper satisfaction, and most of all, affordability.

The data led researchers to rank Texas the 3rd best state for camping!

Texas was also found to have the second most number of campgrounds, campsites with water, and camping supply stores, as well as the 5th number of average RV rental costs.

