Texas inmates without air conditioning during record high temps, advocates say

A mockup of a prison cell sat outside the State Capitol for those visiting to go inside and see the living conditions of Texas prisoners.

Inside the wooden box, temperatures exceeded 100 degrees.

The box is only a simulation, but its message is real, according to state Rep. Jon Rosenthal (D-Houston), who spoke to FOX 7 Austin after he went inside.

"I think once you sit, stand in somebody else's shoes, it’s harder to turn your back on them, and say 'yeah that doesn't affect me, it isn't that big of a deal,' try it for yourself," said Rep. Rosenthal.

The display is a strong message to the public, while a more personal one was made inside the Capitol to political leaders.

Tona Suthards Naranjo was among those who spoke during an emotional news conference. Her son Jon Suthards recently died while in a hot prison. Members of Texas Prisons Community Advocates say nine inmates, in cells with no air conditioning, have died from heart attacks this summer.

"But we need desperate change. And we need it today. This hour before the sun sets on our brow this day, ladies and gentlemen, we need respite care in Texas Department of Criminal Justice. They're cooking our babies alive. When? Now. Right. I'm mad. Yeah. I'm a grieving mother. At the very essence of the death of my son makes me angry," said Naranjo.

READ MORE

State officials claim the last heat-related death happened in 2012. A spokesperson for the Texas Department of Criminal Justice, in response to FOX 7 Austin’s questions, did say that eight inmates this year have had heat-related injuries, but made it clear none of those cases involved fatalities.

Letters from inmates describing the hot conditions were delivered to state lawmakers.

"The resources are there. You that are elected need to be responsible for making certain that the living conditions are above that of animal shelters for these inmates," said Kristie Williams who lost a brother recently while he was incarcerated.

There are 14 Texas prison units without A/C and 50 units with limited climate control, according to the prison reform group.

Officials with the TDCJ clarified the number of units with limited AC actually totals 55. FOX 7 Austin was also told the Texas Department of Criminal Justice has hot weather protocols, but the inmate advocates say those measures are not enough to prevent heat-related incidents.

READ MORE

"We got real problems. People are dying," said state Rep. Carl Sherman (D-Lancaster), who wants Gov. Greg Abbott to call a Special Session to air condition several prisons.

Rep. Sherman noted the House passed a prison A/C funding bill but money to do that was not included in the new budget. A recent reported estimated it could cost a billion dollars to provide A/C in every Texas prison unit.

Sherman believes the state, with its massive budget surplus, has the money.

"You can be conservative. But also being humanitarian. And let's declare an emergency right now today," said Rep. Sherman.

READ THE FULL TDCJ STATEMENT BELOW

"Core to this department’s mission is protecting the public, our employees, and the inmates in our custody. It is a responsibility that the Texas Department of Criminal Justice takes seriously.

"We take numerous precautions to lessen the effects of hot temperatures for those incarcerated within our facilities. These efforts work. In 2023, there have been eight inmates who required medical care beyond first aid for heat related injuries and none were fatal. TDCJ has not had a heat-related death since 2012. There are currently 128,000 inmates across our facilities. Please see [below] list for unit AC status.

"Much like those Texans who do not have access to air conditioning in their homes, the department uses an array of measures to keep inmates safe. Everyone has access to ice and water. Fans are strategically placed in facilities to move the air. Inmates have access to a fan, and they can access air-conditioned respite areas when needed.

"The agency recognizes that some inmates are potentially at a heightened risk of heat-related illnesses because of their age, health conditions, or medications. These individuals are identified through an automated heat sensitivity score that uses information from the inmate’s electronic health record. Individuals who have a heat sensitivity score receive priority placement in a housing area that is air-conditioned.

"Over the past several years, the agency has worked to increase the number of cooled beds available. Since Fiscal Year 2018-19, TDCJ has added air conditioning to 3,598 beds. Additionally, there is an active project for FY 23 that will add 5,861 cooled beds. This will bring the total to 9,459 beds added between FY18-23.

"Each summer we continue to refine and improve our practices. What has not changed is our commitment to do all that we can to keep staff and inmates safe."