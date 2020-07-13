Texas primary runoff elections: Everything you need to know to vote

article

Texas voters will head to the polls on July 14 to vote in the Republican and Democratic primary runoff elections.

Voters in the Texas primaries and conventions choose who will run for office in the November General Elections.

In Texas, a registered voter may vote in either the Republican Primary Election or the Democratic Primary Election, but not both, during the same voting year. That means if you voted in the Republican Primary in March you are eligible to vote in the Republican runoff. If you voted in the Democratic Primary you can vote in the Democratic runoff. If you voted in neither you are still eligible to vote in either one of the party's run-off elections.

A voter's primary choice does not commit them to vote for a particular candidate in the general election. They can vote for either party’s candidate in the November election.

The items on your ballot may vary depending on where you live in the county. When you go vote, you can bring a marked sample ballot or a Voters Guide into the voting booth with you.

View your county's polling locations and sample ballots here.

In Texas, a person must be registered to vote 30 days before an election. You can check to see if you are registered to vote on the Texas Secretary of State website.

The Texas Secretary of State website also has information on voting locations and key election dates.

In order to vote in person during early voting or on election day, the voter will be asked to present an acceptable form of photo ID. Acceptable forms of ID include:

• Texas Driver License issued by the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS)

• Texas Election Identification Certificate issued by DPS

• Texas Personal Identification Card issued by DPS

• Texas Handgun License issued by DPS

• United States Military Identification Card containing the person’s photograph

• United States Citizenship Certificate containing the person’s photograph

• United States Passport (book or card)

For more information on acceptable forms of ID and what you can do if you do not have one, click here.

Austin County

Polling Locations

Sample Ballot - Democrat

Sample Ballot - Republican

Brazoria County

Polling Locations

Sample Ballots

Chambers County

Polling Locations

Sample Ballots

Colorado County

Polling Locations

Democratic Primary - Sample Ballot

Republican Ballot - Pct. 1, 2, 4 - Sample Ballot

Republican Ballot - Pct 3 - Sample Ballot

Fort Bend County

Polling Locations

Sample Ballots

Grimes County

Polling Locations

Sample Ballot - Democrat

Sample Ballot - Republican

Galveston County

Polling Locations

Sample Ballots

Harris County

Polling Locations

Democratic Primary - Sample Ballot

Republican Primary - Sample Ballot

Jackson County

Polling Locations

Democratic Primary - Sample Ballot

Republican Primary - Sample Ballot

Liberty County

Polling Locations

Democratic Primary - Sample Ballot

Republican Primary - Sample Ballot

Matagorda County

Polling Locations

Democratic Primary - Sample Ballot

Republican Primary - Sample Ballot

Montgomery County

Polling Locations

Sample Ballots

Polk County

Polling Locations

Democratic Primary - Sample Ballot

Republican Primary - Sample Ballot

San Jacinto

Polling Locations

Democratic Primary - Sample Ballot

Republican Primary - Sample Ballot

Waller County

Polling Locations

Sample Ballots

Washington County

Polling Locations

Democratic Primary - Sample Ballot

Republican Primary - Sample Ballot

Walker County

Polling Locations

Sample Ballots

Wharton County

Polling Locations

Democratic Primary - Sample Ballot

Republican Primary - Sample Ballot