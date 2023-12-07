Texas Organizing Project under scrutiny for previously bailing out mass murder suspect

The well-known social and political advocacy group Texas Organizing Project (TOP) is under fire for enabling a violent criminal to leave jail and kill six people 21 months later.

34-year-old Shane James is facing capital murder charges after separate shootings in Austin and Bexar County which left two peace officers and a bystander wounded, in addition to the six fatalities.

TOP confirmed the group was responsible for posting bond for James after he was charged with assault in 2022.

In a statement, TOP called this week's violent attack "egregious".

"The events that have unfolded are devastating, and we recognize the pain and suffering this incident has caused. We take our responsibilities seriously and acknowledge that we must address the immediate impact of this tragedy and the broader implications of our bond program," said TOP in a prepared statement.

Rice University political scientist Mark Jones says the killings could cause the general public to question TOP's consistent call for abolishing cash bail and widescale decarceration.

"What they are doing now is damage control. What we will have to see is whether they actually change their policies moving forward or is this just window dressing. This certainly hurts their credibility. This is someone they vouched for. That person was released based on their efforts and this person went on to kill multiple people, murdering them in cold blood," said Jones.

TOP spokesman Daniel Barrera says back in 2022, James met the "screening criteria" for the group's misdemeanor bond program.

Barrera also says TOP remains committed to transforming the Texas criminal justice system.