2 of Texas' most wanted sex offenders arrested

Two men on the Texas DPS 10 Most Wanted Sex Offenders list were arrested last week in Texas and Louisiana.

Both men had been on the run for months after failing to comply with their sex offender registration requirements.

Most Wanted sex offender arrests

Derrick Van Flowers

Derrick Van Flowers, 44, was arrested in Houston on Oct. 8 after a traffic stop.

The stop stemmed from an investigation into Flowers' location, a DPS release said Tuesday.

Flowers had been wanted in Harris County since April 2025. His original conviction was in 2008 for an incident with a 15-year-old girl, DPS says. He was convicted again in 2010 for failing to comply with his sex offender registration.

Spencer Mandell Giron

Spencer Mandell Giron, 48, was arrested in Lake Charles, LA, on Oct. 9, also following a traffic stop.

Local authorities coordinated with DPS to arrest Giron following an investigation into his location.

Giron had been wanted since June 2025. His original conviction came in 1998 for an incident with a 13-year-old girl, DPS says. He was later convicted again after an 11-year sentence, when he was tried for a federal drug offense in 2017.