Texas Medical Center CEO's react to suspension of elective surgeries

In an effort to ensure space is available for COVID-19 patients Governor Greg Abbott has ordered elective surgeries suspended at hospitals here in Harris County as well as Dallas, Bexar and Travis Counties.

"There are high end, complex surgical procedures that can safely be delayed for sometime,” says Houston Methodist CEO Dr. Marc Boom.

RELATED: Gov. Abbott says Texas is facing 'massive' COVID-19 outbreak

“It was heartbreaking. Everyone has their insecurities and my insecurity is my teeth. So I was crushed whenever I got the news that I had to wait,” says 18-year-old Alexandria Sayegh who can’t get dental surgery right now. In fact, she's one of thousands having their elective procedures put off to make sure hospitals can care for COVID19 patients.

"I was supposed to get my braces off and have perfectly straight teeth and everything, basically before prom which was going to be April 18th. Now due to COVID that was postponed,” the teen explains.

RELATED: Gov. Abbott announces temporary pause on further phases to reopen Texas

Advertisement

The CEO’s of four of Houston’s major hospitals are also speaking out today to make sure Houstonians know this does not mean you shouldn't seek medical care if you feel you need it.

"Very importantly, our hospitals are open for people with non-COVID. People need to come to the hospital when they have clinical issues. People need to come to the hospital or emergency department to receive care and not allow bad things to happen to them because they are somehow inaccurately afraid of coming to the hospitals,” says Dr. Boom.

“I'm not selfish. At the end of the day I’d rather have a COVID victim take my spot,” says Sayegh.

"The time is now as Houstonians to band together and act like the can-do Houstonians that we are and do all of the right things and that means every single person in the community needs to be wearing a mask when they’re outside of the home. They need to avoid leaving the home or avoid going to social places,” explains Dr. Boom who suggests we all operate under “an obsessive level of hand hygiene”.

Boom also wants to remind you virtual care is available. So reach out to your doctor if you feel you need medical attention.