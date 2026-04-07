Texas man sentenced for trafficking drugs on Kickapoo tribal land

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The Brief A Texas man was sentenced to 30 years for drug trafficking on tribal land. Authorities say he sold multiple drugs and used others, including women, in the operation. He had prior drug convictions and was investigated for years before his arrest.



A Texas man has been sentenced to decades in prison for trafficking numerous types of drugs on Native American tribal land.

Sentencing for trafficking on tribal land

The latest:

Rolando Oyervides Jr. aka "Roly," 40, of Eagle Pass, Texas, was sentenced to 30 years in prison for several charges related to possessing and distributing dangerous narcotics, the U.S. Attorney's Office, Western District of Texas, announced Monday.

The backstory:

Oyervides had been under investigation for drug-related activity since 2019, the release says, when a search of his social media found photos of cocaine, heroin, marijuana, methamphetamine, Farmapram, small plastic bags and scales. He was also found to have guns while a fugitive.

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Later investigation found Oyervides to be selling drugs in the presence of children and using women as drug mules for his distribution. A search of a home in Eagle Pass reportedly found Oyervides with numerous drugs and guns, and he was arrested early in 2020.

He was later indicted on several drug and gun charges, and pleaded guilty to two counts in June 2021. He was found guilty of a third charge in October 2021 after a bench trial.

Dig deeper:

Oyervides was first convicted of distributing drugs in 2004, and he received 40 months in prison. He was given supervised release, which was revoked in 2009, resulting in another sentence of 11 months.