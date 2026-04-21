Texas man sentenced to prison for recruiting minor in human smuggling high-speed chase

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The Brief Texas resident Lizandro Monroy received a 37-month federal prison sentence for smuggling three Chinese nationals across the Rio Grande. Monroy recruited a 15-year-old minor to drive the getaway car which resulted in a high-speed pursuit and multiple vehicle collisions. The court noted that Monroy resumed criminal activity only one month after being released from custody for two prior smuggling convictions.



A 27-year-old South Texas resident has been sentenced to federal prison for transporting illegal immigrants into the United States.

Texas man sentenced to 3+ years for human smuggling

What we know:

Lizandro Monroy, a resident of Roma, Texas, pleaded guilty on Dec. 8, 2025, and has been ordered to serve 37 months in federal prison, then to be immediately followed by three years of supervised release.

At the hearing, the court considered that Monroy had two prior federal convictions for human smuggling and returned to the same criminal behavior nearly one month after his release from federal custody. This was stated when the sentence was handed down, as the court noted similarities in his prior convictions to include that previously involved vehicle or foot pursuits.

Smuggling attempt leads to high-speed pursuit

What Happened:

On June 21, 2025, authorities discovered a raft crossing the Rio Grande from Mexico near the Roma Observation Deck. Law enforcement says they saw a grey Ford Focus make multiple passes before parking near the deck.

Monroy exited the vehicle, left it running and then instructed the passenger, who is a minor, to move into the driver’s seat and pick up the immigrants. Shortly thereafter, three Chinese nationals ran from the brush and entered the vehicle, prompting law enforcement to attempt a traffic stop.

However, as the minor driver fled, it led to a vehicle pursuit and multiple collisions. The vehicle eventually crashed into a utility pole and a law enforcement vehicle before coming to a stop.

One of the Chinese nationals sustained a head laceration that required medical attention.

Repeat offender recruited minor

Dig deeper:

According to federal court, Monroy admitted to recruiting and paying the 15-year-old minor to transport the smuggled Chinese nationals from the pickup location. He also provided the travel route and supplied a cell phone to receive instructions from smuggling coordinators.

Monroy will remain in custody, pending transfer to a Federal Bureau of Prisons facility to be determined in the near future.

Federal investigation in South Texas

What they're saying:

Immigration and Customs Enforcement, Homeland Security Investigations and Border Patrol conducted the investigation.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Laura Garcia prosecuted the case.